Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.74. 1,707,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 381,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 439,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

