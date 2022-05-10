Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €8.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.37 ($8.81).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.05 ($6.37). The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

