Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 198903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.