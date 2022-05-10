Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 198903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

