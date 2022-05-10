Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 198903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $168,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $1,626,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 281.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $57,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

