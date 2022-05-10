Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Shares of NYSE SID traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 8,140,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,439. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 507,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 361.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

