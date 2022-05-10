Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 8,140,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

