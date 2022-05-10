Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

CCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

