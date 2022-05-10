Comparing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.71 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -9.15 X Financial $569.07 million 0.24 $129.52 million $2.30 1.08

X Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 180.04%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.76% 10.27% X Financial 23.20% 22.56% 11.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats X Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.