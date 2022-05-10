Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 16770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Computer Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Computer Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.