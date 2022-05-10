Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 16770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Computer Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.
About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
