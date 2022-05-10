Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,400.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.09 or 0.07541495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00257018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00741580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00076886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00551021 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

