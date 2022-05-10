Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,336 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

