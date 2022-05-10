Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 44,604 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

PTR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

