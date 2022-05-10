Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Travere Therapeutics worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

