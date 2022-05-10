Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.