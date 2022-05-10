Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,105 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

