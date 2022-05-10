Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 57,787 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

