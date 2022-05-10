Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978,522 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Zynga worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

