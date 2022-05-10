Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 166,277 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,277 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.