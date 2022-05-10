Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,115 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Genworth Financial worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

