Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195,981 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

