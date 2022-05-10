Contrasting Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

This table compares Aspen Technology and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 39.22% 40.86% 22.15% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus target price of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 15.06 $319.80 million $4.01 40.00 CI&T $267.71 million 5.92 $23.34 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats CI&T on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. CI&T Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.