Contrasting Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Portage Biotech and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 518.23%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -13.23% -11.46% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Portage Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

