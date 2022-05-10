Coral Products plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRU stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Coral Products has a twelve month low of GBX 11.65 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.89 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.00.

Get Coral Products alerts:

About Coral Products (Get Rating)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.