Coral Products plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRU stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Coral Products has a twelve month low of GBX 11.65 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.89 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.00.
