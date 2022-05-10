Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

