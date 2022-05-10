Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corteva by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

