Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.15. The company has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.