Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

