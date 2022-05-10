Credit Suisse Group Cuts GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target to 295.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 370.00 to 295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.67.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

