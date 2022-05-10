CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.56

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 37672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.
Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
