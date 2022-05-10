CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.56

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 37672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

