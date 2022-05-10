CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.56

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 37672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.95) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

