CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. 90,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

