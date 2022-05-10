CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) rose 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 157,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,519,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

