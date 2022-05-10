Critical Review: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -3.39% -1.83% -1.31%

30.8% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Village Farms International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.41 $3.11 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $268.02 million 1.27 -$9.17 million ($0.12) -32.00

TerrAscend has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Village Farms International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 8 0 3.00 Village Farms International 0 1 3 1 3.00

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 227.34%. Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 318.23%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Village Farms International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

