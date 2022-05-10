Critical Survey: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOYA pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 HOYA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and HOYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.83 $1.26 billion $5.74 2.58 HOYA $5.17 billion 6.74 $1.13 billion $3.97 23.97

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than HOYA. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats HOYA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, LNG, LPG, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. This segment also operates Eyecity, a chain of specialist contact lens stores. The Information Technology segment provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. This segment also offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. The Other segment provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, business application software, ERP solutions, and internet services; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

