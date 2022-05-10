Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

