CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

