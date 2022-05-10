Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $5.82 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,035.09 or 1.00033510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00105368 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

