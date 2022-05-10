CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.37-$2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 2,227,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,423. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

