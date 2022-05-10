Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,576 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.