Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 73,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $635.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

