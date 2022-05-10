Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sempra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sempra stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
