Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $242,257.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 15,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

