Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $11,916,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

