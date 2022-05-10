Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 304,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $246.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,141. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average of $251.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

