Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Suzano by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

