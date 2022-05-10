Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 1,024,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

