Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.60. 188,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

