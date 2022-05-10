Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,306,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,969,000 after buying an additional 111,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

