Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $299.51. 157,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

