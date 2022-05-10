Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

